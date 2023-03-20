Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Three Doors Down coming to Corbin Arena this summer

Photo Courtesy: Corbin Arena Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Arena Facebook(Corbin Arena Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s concert announcement day and officials with another Eastern Kentucky music venue are bringing in a blast from the past.

The Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour featuring Three Doors Down and special guest CANDLEBOX will make a stop at the Corbin Arena this summer.

The two groups will perform on Friday, August 4th at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, March 24th at 10 a.m. at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember the man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
16-year-old in hospital after incident in Cox’s Park; gun found
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

Latest News

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Tough winter freeze reveals a spring with a little less green
Tough winter freeze reveals a spring with a little less green
KSP said the train derailed around 2:50 p.m. after trying to avoid a semi truck that was on the...
Train service resumes at derailment site in Glendale
Monnik Beer Co. Celebrates 2nd Annual Scott Hand Day
Monnik Beer Co. Celebrates 2nd Annual Scott Hand Day
DOJ findings on neck restraints by LMPD officer based on Douglas Miller’s arrest
DOJ findings on neck restraints by LMPD officer based on Douglas Miller’s arrest