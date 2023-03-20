Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tough winter freeze reveals a spring with a little less green

A fall drought followed by a sudden plunge to polar-like temperatures was more than many plants...
A fall drought followed by a sudden plunge to polar-like temperatures was more than many plants could handle.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday was the official first day of spring. For gardeners, this is a spring unlike most others.

A fall drought followed by a sudden plunge to polar-like temperatures was more than many plants could handle.

“We have certainly lost more plants this winter than we have in the last 10 winters combined,” Paul Cappiello, Executive Director of Yew Dell Botanical Gardens said. “I think just because of that cold.”

People are definitely not alone if their bushes have turned to sticks and their evergreens have lost their green.

The late 2022 dry freeze seems to have taken the life out of normally lush and resilient landscapes.

People calling Wallitsch Garden Center on Hikes Lane are asking the big question: ”Are my plants going to come back?”

“There’s an old saying,” Wallitsch nursery manager Ray Rock said, “patience is a virtue.”

If people are willing to wait, Rock said root systems could have survived where foliage withered.

Plants and bushes could eventually bounce back.

Wallitsch is expecting a busy year. Rock said the store has ordered double the plants it sells in a normal year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember the man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
16-year-old in hospital after incident in Cox’s Park; gun found
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

Latest News

Several Jefferson County Public School students were recognized for academic achievements and...
JCPS recognizes ‘Super Seniors’ with scholarships, awards
Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by...
Mother arrested for abuse after child falls from window
FILE: Dr. Kish Cumi Price
Louisville Urban League president transitions out of leadership role
The “LOU ADOPTS!” event will offer on-site adoptions within the exposition center in May.
Animal shelters hosting mega adoption event at Kentucky Expo Center