Train service resumes at derailment site in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a train derailment in downtown Glendale on Thursday, officials with CSX confirmed train service has resumed and tracks have been repaired.

On Monday, CSX said the train cars from the derailment site have been cleared near the Gideon Church Road crossing.

The train had derailed in the process of stopping to avoid a semi truck on the tracks.

Kentucky State Police said around 21 cars carrying vehicles derailed in the incident. Only one person had minor injuries after a derailed car hit an occupied vehicle.

Officials with CSX are working with property owners affected by the incident.

“CSX appreciates the swift, professional response of local first responders,” CSX said in a statement.

