Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Train service resumes at derailment site in Glendale

KSP said the train derailed around 2:50 p.m. after trying to avoid a semi truck that was on the...
KSP said the train derailed around 2:50 p.m. after trying to avoid a semi truck that was on the tracks.(Preserve Glendale KY - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a train derailment in downtown Glendale on Thursday, officials with CSX confirmed train service has resumed and tracks have been repaired.

On Monday, CSX said the train cars from the derailment site have been cleared near the Gideon Church Road crossing.

The train had derailed in the process of stopping to avoid a semi truck on the tracks.

Kentucky State Police said around 21 cars carrying vehicles derailed in the incident. Only one person had minor injuries after a derailed car hit an occupied vehicle.

Officials with CSX are working with property owners affected by the incident.

“CSX appreciates the swift, professional response of local first responders,” CSX said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember the man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
16-year-old in hospital after incident in Cox’s Park; gun found
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

Latest News

Tickets are going fast for Oaks and Derby, Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications...
7 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs says tickets still available
A fall drought followed by a sudden plunge to polar-like temperatures was more than many plants...
Tough winter freeze reveals a spring with a little less green
Several Jefferson County Public School students were recognized for academic achievements and...
JCPS recognizes ‘Super Seniors’ with scholarships, awards
Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by...
Mother arrested for abuse after child falls from window