UK implements AI to help students sort trash and recycling

Oscar AI
Oscar AI(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Do you ever get confused about what you can send to the landfill and what’s recyclable? Students at the University of Kentucky now have help.

Artificial intelligence or AI, is helping students at the University of Kentucky figure out where to pitch their waste.

“It is called Oscar AI. It is an artificial intelligence system,” said recycling and waste reeducation specialist Ryan Lark.

The goal is to help educate students so the university can reach a milestone in 2030.

“We want to be a zero waste campus, and what that means is by 2030, 90% of everything that the university is trying to throw away, that’s waste, no longer gets sent to the landfill,” said Lark.

“Using Oscar AI is pretty simple,” Lark said. “Take your waste, hold it up to the camera. It automatically tells you if it goes to the landfill or if it needs to be recycled.”

Eventually, there will be an incentive for using Oscar AI.

“The more you use it, the more you educate yourself and others on what’s recyclable on campus. You’ll be rewarded,” Lark said.

Look for Oscars at the Gatton Student Center, at the bottom of the social staircase, and at the 90, close to the entrance to Fresh Food Company.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

