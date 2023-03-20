Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson and WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old was arrested following a shooting that recently occurred in St. Matthews

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., St. Matthews police officers were called to a shooting in the 6100 block of Dutchmans Lane, near the Kaden Tower. Officers found a woman who had been shot and she was taken to UofL Hospital. Police said she is in stable condition.

According to police, there was a 4-year-old child in the room at the time of the shooting. That child was not hurt and is currently in the care of a family member.

The teenaged suspect and victim reportedly knew each other and police believe this was an isolated incident.

Police said the teen suspect called 911 to report the shooting as a robbery and he was blaming the shooting on another person.

“The call came in from the suspect,” St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said. That’s why when we originally showed up we knew a lot of the information given by him was not adding up. That lead us to look at other means. We spoke to the victim. We did look at other video, which disputed the fact that someone was following her. That lead us to believe it was isolated to this incident. We had the information that lead us to make an arrest of the suspect.”

The 17-year-old is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember the man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
16-year-old in hospital after incident in Cox’s Park; gun found
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: One last hard freeze before milder, more active spring-like weather takes hold
Marco’s Pizza’s new store, located at 8800 Dixie Highway, opened on March 20.
Marco’s Pizza opens first Louisville restaurant
Calls came in around 10:21 p.m. on Sunday to the 600 block of South 22nd Street on reports of a...
Building total loss after fire in Russell neighborhood
VIDEO: Steve Lutz introduced Monday as WKU Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Daniel Lawrence
EPD: Man swings sword at hospital security guard