Woman in hospital after shooting in St. Matthews

(Source: MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in St. Matthews Sunday evening, according to Chief Barry Wilkerson.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of Dutchmans Lane, near the Kaden Tower, Wilkerson said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot. Officials said the woman was taken to UofL Hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Matthews Police Department at 502-893-9000.

