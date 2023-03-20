Contact Troubleshooters
Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson, WAVE Staff and Kennedy Hayes
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old was arrested following a shooting that recently occurred in St. Matthews

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., St. Matthews police officers were called to a shooting in the 6100 block of Dutchmans Lane, near the Kaden Tower. Officers found a woman who had been shot and she was taken to UofL Hospital. Police said she is in stable condition.

According to police, there was a 4-year-old child in the room at the time of the shooting. That child was not hurt and is currently in the care of a family member.

The teenaged suspect and victim reportedly knew each other and police believe this was an isolated incident.

“I work every state, and I usually stay here in this particular chain of hotels,” a hotel guest said. “There was about five to six police officers in the front of the office and then there was a couple in the back. And there was many many residents out here being interviewed.”

“Anytime you have an apartment complex, extended stay hotel, motels, you will have different people coming in,” St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said. “We’ve had some problems, usually more trouble runs... disputes with management. Generally, that area is very safe.”

Police said the teen suspect called 911 to report the shooting as a robbery and he was blaming the shooting on another person.

“The call came in from the suspect,” Wilkerson said. That’s why when we originally showed up we knew a lot of the information given by him was not adding up. That lead us to look at other means. We spoke to the victim. We did look at other video, which disputed the fact that someone was following her. That lead us to believe it was isolated to this incident. We had the information that lead us to make an arrest of the suspect.”

The 17-year-old is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

