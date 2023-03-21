Contact Troubleshooters
4 finalists announced for 2023 Derby Burger Challenge cook-off

The G.O.A.T. (fig spread, goat cheese, hot honey, Dan-O’s Spicy) - Brian Capps, Louisville
The G.O.A.T. (fig spread, goat cheese, hot honey, Dan-O's Spicy) - Brian Capps, Louisville
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 20,000 burger fans have spoken to pick the top four finalists in Kentucky Derby Festival’s 2023 Derby Burger Challenge.

The four finalists come from Louisville, Union and Brandenburg, competing for the top spot to be named the 2023 Derby Burger Champion, according to the release.

This year’s finalists are:

  • Brian Capps of Louisville with The G.O.A.T.
  • Daniel Dunn of Union, KY with the Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger w/ Spicy Sauce
  • Ira Mowman of Louisville with the 80/20 Gourmet Lavender Burger
  • Melissa Thompson of Brandenburg, KY with Maw’s Chili Slaw Burger

These four finalists will face off in a final cook-off at the Kroger in Middletown on March 28. The burgers will be judged on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation.

Kentucky Derby Festival said the winning burger will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront and inside Kroger stores.

The winning chef will also receive a 2023 Official Derby Poster, 2 VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville and VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille, an $100 gift certificate to Kroger, a grilling prize package from Kentucky Beef Council and a year’s supply of Dan-O’s Seasoning.

More information on the Derby Burger Challenge can be found here.

