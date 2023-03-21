Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A boy in Kentucky died Monday night in a freak accident while playing basketball.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill grabbed something to stand on while playing basketball so he could dunk the ball.

While the boy was trying to dunk, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him.

The coroner’s office said he had blunt force trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by...
Mother arrested for abuse after child falls from window
St. John’s University formally introduced Rick Pitino as head coach in a press conference on...
Rick Pitino named head coach of St. John’s, marking return to Big East

Latest News

FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan’s PM offers Ukraine support as China’s Xi backs Russia
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
School workers strike in nation's 2nd-largest district
Richard Mertz, 66, of Shepherdsville, is charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual...
Computer service leads to arrest of man for possession of child pornography