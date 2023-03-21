Contact Troubleshooters
Computer service leads to arrest of man for possession of child pornography

Richard Mertz, 66, of Shepherdsville, is charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.(Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man has been arrested after a business owner found child pornography on his computer.

According to his arrest report, Richard Mertz, 66, of Shepherdsville, took his computer to Ferguson Computers on March 13 and asked that all contents from his desktop folder be transferred to his new hard drive. While the owner of Ferguson Computers was transferring the files, he came across the images.

A Shepherdsville police officer confirmed finding explicit photos and videos of children who looked no older than the age of 10.

Mertz was arrested March 17 for possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.

Mertz is being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $20,000 cash bond. He will be in court for a preliminary hearing on March 28.

