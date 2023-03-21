Duke Energy offering more than $300K in energy bill assistance

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana customers who are struggling to pay energy bills can apply for financial assistance offered by Duke Energy.

More than $300,000 in assistance is being offered through Duke Energy’s Share the Light Fund, bringing together customers and communities to help people in need, according to a release.

The program will offer qualifying Duke Energy customers with up to $300 credit annually on their account.

Duke Energy Indiana said it would also be reducing a security deposit amount for customers eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

In addition, when the winter disconnection moratorium ends on March 15, Duke Energy said LIHEAP-qualified-customers carrying a past-due balance would be auto-enrolled in a special, extended installment plan.

“These new measures are the latest steps in a companywide effort to pair long-standing programs with creative, new approaches to assist customers and communities in need,” Duke Energy said in a statement.

For more on this and other assistance programs, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.