Duke Energy offering more than $300K in energy bill assistance

Indiana customers who are struggling to pay energy bills can apply for financial assistance...
Indiana customers who are struggling to pay energy bills can apply for financial assistance offered by Duke Energy.(WECT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana customers who are struggling to pay energy bills can apply for financial assistance offered by Duke Energy.

More than $300,000 in assistance is being offered through Duke Energy’s Share the Light Fund, bringing together customers and communities to help people in need, according to a release.

The program will offer qualifying Duke Energy customers with up to $300 credit annually on their account.

Duke Energy Indiana said it would also be reducing a security deposit amount for customers eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

In addition, when the winter disconnection moratorium ends on March 15, Duke Energy said LIHEAP-qualified-customers carrying a past-due balance would be auto-enrolled in a special, extended installment plan.

“These new measures are the latest steps in a companywide effort to pair long-standing programs with creative, new approaches to assist customers and communities in need,” Duke Energy said in a statement.

For more on this and other assistance programs, click or tap here.

