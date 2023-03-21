Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Increasing clouds, warmer Tuesday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, March 20, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light rain tonight/Wednesday
  • Much warmer to end the week
  • Heavy rain possible Thursday night into Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead throughout the day as temperatures warm to near 60°. Most of the day remains dry before rain moves in this evening. Rain gradually takes over the region tonight. Temperatures fall into the 40s by Wednesday morning. Showers stick around Wednesday morning before we see a drying trend throughout the afternoon. Temperatures rise into the 50s again tomorrow. Temperatures look to rise overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning as clouds remain overhead.

Temperatures will soar into the 70s by the end of the week ahead of our next system. We’ll be watching the Friday system closely, as we could see the return of showers and storms. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates and possible ALERT DAYS.

