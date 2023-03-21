FORECAST: Increasing clouds, warmer Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Light rain tonight/Wednesday

Much warmer to end the week

Heavy rain possible Thursday night into Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead throughout the day as temperatures warm to near 60°. Most of the day remains dry before rain moves in this evening. Rain gradually takes over the region tonight. Temperatures fall into the 40s by Wednesday morning. Showers stick around Wednesday morning before we see a drying trend throughout the afternoon. Temperatures rise into the 50s again tomorrow. Temperatures look to rise overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning as clouds remain overhead.

Temperatures will soar into the 70s by the end of the week ahead of our next system. We’ll be watching the Friday system closely, as we could see the return of showers and storms. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates and possible ALERT DAYS.

