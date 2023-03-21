FORECAST: Light rain arrives tonight, heavy rain and flooding looms for Friday

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (3/24/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Light showers move in tonight, exit by Wednesday mid-morning

Drier, windier, and much warmer Thursday

Friday ALERT DAY: Heavy rain and thunderstorms contribute to flooding potential

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light rain moves in tonight after sunset, leaving us with on and off showers overnight as temperatures only fall into the 40s heading into Wednesday morning.

Spotty showers will be around during the morning commute on Wednesday, but we’ll see less of them by midday and even drier weather by the evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s.

Temperatures will slowly rise Wednesday night toward the 60-degree mark. We look to stay cloudy Wednesday night with only a small sprinkle chance.

Thursday will be windy and warm with highs soaring into the 70s. Gusts will be as high as 40 MPH during the afternoon. Showers will start to move into Southern Indiana during the day with higher rainfall coverage and intensity coming Thursday night.

Friday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY as heavy rain sets up for a good chunk of the day, lasting until early Saturday morning in places.

Widespread 2″-4″ rainfall totals with scattered 4″+ amounts will contribute to a sizable flash flooding and later river flooding situation. Please be careful if you have to travel Friday evening as the flooding risk will be at its highest then.

The weekend does look drier, but keep an eye on Saturday’s wind gust potential as it could exceed 45 MPH.

