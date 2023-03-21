Contact Troubleshooters
Former Orange County jailer arrested for child molestation allegations

Harley D. Music, 23, worked with the Orange County Jail between August and October 2021.
Harley D. Music, 23, worked with the Orange County Jail between August and October 2021.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAOLI, Ind. (WAVE) - A man who was formerly employed by the Orange County Jail has been arrested in connection to child molestation allegations.

Harley D. Music, 23, worked with the Orange County Jail between August and October 2021, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

On March 13, 2023, Music turned himself into the jail on child molestation charges stemming from an investigation which began in February.

According to the sheriff’s department, Music is accused of molesting two underage children which began when the children were young. The alleged incidents continued for a year and occurred in two locations.

Music was charged with one count of child molestation - level 1 felony and two counts of child molestation - level 4 felony, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

He is being held on a $300,000 cash court bond.

