Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Governor Beshear dedicates second home funded in part by EKY flood relief fund

BESHEAR IN LETCHER COUNTY
BESHEAR IN LETCHER COUNTY(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Letcher County on Tuesday, dedicating the construction of the second home to be partially funded by the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Letcher County-natives William and Jason Gross will be moving into the home.

“It couldn’t happen to two greater people. It’s happening in a neighborhood that Homes (inc.) is building that will have three or four families of flood survivors. They’re already getting to know each other, so they will move in already with neighbors that they know and that care about them,” said Beshear.

Jason and William lost their home to the floods in July and have been living in a travel trailer ever since.

“I want to thank God for this going to happen, for us we’re getting a nice house,” said Jason.

The Governor also committed $1.2 million towards homes for flood victims.

“You’re supposed to be there for one another, and that’s exactly what all the groups and community members have come together and done. Nobody worried about credit,” said Beshear. “Everybody just worried about getting a home up that they can permanently move into.”

FAHE, The Kentucky Housing Corporation, Core and Homes Inc. all helped to put the Gross’s in their new home.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
On Feb. 17, Colorado Springs Police Department said 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing...
Officials search for missing Colorado girl believed to be in Southern Indiana
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus

Latest News

On Wednesday, husband and wife co-owners Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo celebrated the fifth...
Con Huevos opening new Norton Commons location in March
Ground was broken March 22, 2023 for a new rehabilitation hospital in Jeffersontown, Ky. being...
Baptist Health breaks ground on new rehabilitation hospital
Guests can get an exclusive look at the latest designs from featured milliners at the Kentucky...
Kentucky Derby Museum hosts third annual Derby Hat Show
Van Lith is one 52 finalists selected for the 2023 WBCA NCAA Division I All-America team.
UofL’s Hailey Van Lith named WBCA Region Finalist for second-straight season
20th annual Rose Julep Cocktail Competition. Courtesy: Four Roses Bourbon and Kentucky Derby...
Louisville bartenders win awards for best mint juleps