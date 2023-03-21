Hearing held for man accused of 3 deaths while fleeing police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of crashing a stolen car killing three people, including an infant, was back in court.

Guy Larry Brison, Jr., 22, faces several charges, including murder, assault and fleeing police.

The crash happened in July 2020 at Dixie and Crums Lane in Shively. Police say Brison was driving a stolen Nissan pickup, when officers tried to pull him over.

Shively police said Brison blew through a red light and struck another vehicle. The crash killed three of the four passengers inside. One was just nine months old.

Brison remains in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million cash bond. Hie is scheduled for a pretrial conference on July 11. A jury trial is scheduled to begin on January 23, 2024.

