Hearing held for man accused of 3 deaths while fleeing police

Guy Larry Brison, Jr. is charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault and eight counts of wanton endangerment after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle and causing a deadly crash on JUly 27, 2020.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of crashing a stolen car killing three people, including an infant, was back in court.

Guy Larry Brison, Jr., 22, faces several charges, including murder, assault and fleeing police.

The crash happened in July 2020 at Dixie and Crums Lane in Shively. Police say Brison was driving a stolen Nissan pickup, when officers tried to pull him over.

Shively police said Brison blew through a red light and struck another vehicle. The crash killed three of the four passengers inside. One was just nine months old.

Brison remains in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million cash bond. Hie is scheduled for a pretrial conference on July 11. A jury trial is scheduled to begin on January 23, 2024.

