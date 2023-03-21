High schoolers can learn about starting a career debt-free at Carpenters Union open house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The local Carpenters Union is hosting an open house for high schoolers and their guardians on Tuesday, March 21.

Families can learn all about the different trades they teach and how to turn those into a career.

One of the instructors, Michael Greathouse, credits the apprenticeship program with turning his life around.

He was a convicted felon looking for direction in his life.

“I decided that I had to change something, but I didn’t know what to do with all of those felonies on my record, because they followed me all this time,” Greathouse said. “Somebody introduced me to an apprenticeship program. They didn’t tell me what for. They just said they don’t care what you’ve done.”

It's happening on Tuesday.

That apprenticeship program gives you everything you need to start your career. It takes four years and also includes an associate’s degree.

“Not everyone is made to go to college... Here you can go through the apprenticeship completely debt-free, come out on the other side with four years of experience and make $100,000-$200,000,” Clinton Young, the area training coordinator said.

The open house will be at the training facility at 1245 Durrett Lane in Louisville from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

