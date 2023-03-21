Jeffersonville police show bodycam footage of armed man shot by officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department provided an update on the armed man who was shot by an officer earlier this month.

It happened at an apartment complex on East 8th Street where police said 44-year-old Robert William Atkins shot a handgun in the air and pointed it towards officers before being shot. He was rushed to UofL Hospital and died later.

The five Jeffersonville officers involved are on temporary assignment as the Indiana State Police investigation continues.

Watch the Jeffersonville Police Department update here. Viewer discretion is advised since bodycam video is being shown:

