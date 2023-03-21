Kroger submits plan to build new store in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in eastern Jefferson County may soon have another grocery store in their area.

Kroger submitted an application for a district development plan to Metro Government on Monday, seeking to build a new grocery store at 10010 Ballardsville Road.

According to the document, the company proposed a 66,000 square foot building that would also feature a wine and spirits center and gas station.

The store is set to be developed near where Publix, another grocery chain, announced it would be building its second Louisville location back in Dec. 2021. The two stores are set to open in 2023 and 2024.

Kroger said it currently has 23 stores operating within Louisville.

WAVE News has reached out to Kroger for comment on the new location.

