Ky. groups protest against bill limiting medical care to trans-youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group gathered at Central Park in Old Louisville Monday afternoon to protest a new bill passed by Kentucky lawmakers that tackles healthcare for transgender youth.

The Kentucky Alliance for the Rights of Transgender Youth lead the protest.

The group is concerned about Senate Bill 150, which will limit the care doctors can provide to trans-youth, like gender-affirming care.

One of the protestors, Elia Selder, said there’s a lot of anxiety and unrest circulating around the area because of this legislation.

“I’m lucky enough to be in a situation where I can be out to a lot of people and I feel comfortable in my identity,” Selder said. “But a lot of kids I know cannot come out to their parents in fear of being hurt, and it makes me scared for them.”

The group is trying to gather signatures against the law.

