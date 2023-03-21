KY Secretary of State announces essay contest winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the winners of his Office’s 2022-2023 Essay Contest Tuesday.

According to the release, the winners are 9th grader Karsten Ingalls of Castle Hill Academy in Rineyville, 10th grader Piper Hunt of Vine Grove, 11th grader Cayden Bailey of Greenwood High School in Bowling Green and 12th grader Gabriella Rolfsen of Saint Henry District High School in Hebron.

The contest was open to all high school students in Kentucky. Participants had to answer the question, “How can Kentucky recruit more poll workers?”

Secretary Adams presented the awards to the winners during halftime at the KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament.

