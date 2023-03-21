Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KY Secretary of State announces essay contest winners

KY Secretary of State announces essay contest winners
KY Secretary of State announces essay contest winners(KY Secretary of State Office)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the winners of his Office’s 2022-2023 Essay Contest Tuesday.

According to the release, the winners are 9th grader Karsten Ingalls of Castle Hill Academy in Rineyville, 10th grader Piper Hunt of Vine Grove, 11th grader Cayden Bailey of Greenwood High School in Bowling Green and 12th grader Gabriella Rolfsen of Saint Henry District High School in Hebron.

The contest was open to all high school students in Kentucky. Participants had to answer the question, “How can Kentucky recruit more poll workers?”

Secretary Adams presented the awards to the winners during halftime at the KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by...
Mother arrested for abuse after child falls from window
St. John’s University formally introduced Rick Pitino as head coach in a press conference on...
Rick Pitino named head coach of St. John’s, marking return to Big East

Latest News

Harley D. Music, 23, worked with the Orange County Jail between August and October 2021.
Former Orange County jailer arrested for child molestation allegations
Indiana customers who are struggling to pay energy bills can apply for financial assistance...
Duke Energy offering more than $300K in energy bill assistance
On Feb. 17, Colorado Springs Police Department said 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing...
Officials search for missing Colorado girl believed to be in Southern Indiana
Jeffersonville police show bodycam footage of armed man shot by officer