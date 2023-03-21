LMPD arrests 37-year-old man in connection to deadly assault in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly assault in the St. Denis neighborhood Thursday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Oboe Drive and found an adult man who had been struck several times.

Police said the man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died.

He was identified as 63-year-old George Sledd of Louisville.

On Monday, officers arrested 37-year-old Frederick Matthews of Louisville. He is facing charges of murder and burglary.

