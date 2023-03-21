Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children

Poppie Kirchgessner
Poppie Kirchgessner(Family Picture)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family has some happy news to share following the tragic loss of their two children.

Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner welcomed their newborn daughter on Thursday. Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

(Story continues below)

Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner
Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner(Family Picture)

In December 2020, the Kirchgessners were on vacation in Panama City Beach with their two children, 6-year-old Addie and 4-year-old Baylor.

The family was playing a round of mini-golf at Florida fun park when a truck driver veered off the road due to a seizure, crashed through the fence and hit the kids.

Addie and Baylor were killed in the crash.

The Kirchgessners filed a lawsuit in the case. Turning their heartache into hope for others, the couple started a non-profit named in honor of the kids, the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation.

The non-profit helps give books to children.

Now, the Kirchgessners have welcomed a new form of hope into their lives.

Poppie is named after Lauren’s dad, who passed away at Thanksgiving. Her middle name comes from his wife, Carolyn.

Carolyn was also Addie’s middle name.

Welcome to the world, Poppie! Congrats to the Kirchgessners!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by...
Mother arrested for abuse after child falls from window
St. John’s University formally introduced Rick Pitino as head coach in a press conference on...
Rick Pitino named head coach of St. John’s, marking return to Big East

Latest News

Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
A new type of drone is being unveiled as part of this year’s Thunder Over Louisville drone show.
Thunder Over Louisville debuts new drone technology for drone light show
Guy Larry Brison, Jr. is charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault and eight...
Hearing held for man accused of 3 deaths while fleeing police
Indiana customers who are struggling to pay energy bills can apply for financial assistance...
Duke Energy offering more than $300K in energy bill assistance