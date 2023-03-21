Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville women head to Sweet 16 after 73-51 win against Texas

Junior guard Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points in Monday night’s game against the Texas Longhorns.
Junior guard Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points in Monday night’s game against the Texas Longhorns.(University of Louisville Athletics)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s basketball team is advancing after a Round 2 win against Texas on Monday night.

The Cards scored 73-51 against the Longhorns and will be heading to Seattle to face 8 seed Ole Miss.

Junior guard Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points in Monday night’s game in Austin, also leading the Cards with three assists.

Louisville previously won against the Longhorns at Atlantis Resort back in November with a score of 71 to 63.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

