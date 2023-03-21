Contact Troubleshooters
Multiple Doss High School students disciplined after gun found in backpack

Doss High School
Doss High School(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Doss High School students after a gun was found on Tuesday.

In the letter, principal Julie Chancellor said that this afternoon, one of the assistant principals and a security administrator saw some students behaving “suspiciously”.

Administrators believed the students were preparing to fight. When staff members intervened, a backpack was passed around between students.

Chancellor said the students were immediately separated to different locations. JCPS police were called in after the student with the backpack refused to surrender it.

Police searched the backpack and found a gun inside. Chancellor said the gun was never taken out and there was no discussion of a weapon prior to staff intervention.

The student with the backpack is facing charges and three students total will be disciplined in accordance with the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

