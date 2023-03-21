NCAA men’s tournament court installed in KFC Yum! Center for South Regional games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Men’s basketball tournament action is coming to Louisville over the weekend, and the KFC Yum! Center rolled out the NCAA basketball court on Tuesday in preparation.

The KFC Yum! Center will be the host of the South Regional games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, hosting two Sweet 16 matchups on March 24 and the winners of those games on March 26.

First up, number 1 seed Alabama is set to take on number 5 seed San Diego State University at 6:30 p.m. The number 6 seed Creighton Blue Jays will be taking on the number 15 seed Princeton Tigers following the conclusion of the first game.

KFC Yum! Center General Manager Eric Granger said hosting a Cinderella team provides a unique energy for the arena and area fans.

“It’s always fun to have a Cinderella team,” Granger said. “You know, it’s always fun to have something that could be a moment that could make history. So yeah, we’re very excited about all the teams, but to have a Cinderella opportunity, it also creates a special buzz, I think, for the tournament.”

Tickets are still available for Friday’s Sweet 16 games or Sunday’s Elite 8 game. For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

