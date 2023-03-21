Officials search for missing Colorado girl believed to be in Southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Southern Indiana officials are assisting in the search of a missing Colorado girl who is believed to be within the area.

On Feb. 17, Colorado Springs Police Department said 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing by her parents. She was last seen by her parents at her home in the 5200 block of Statute Drive in Colorado Springs.

Early information given to police said Lia may have been headed to southern Indiana to meet an acquaintance.

Lia’s parents contacted officials within Jefferson County, Indiana to look for Lia at a minor acquaintance’s last known address. Jefferson County officials said they did not find Lia at the location.

Police said the acquaintance denied seeing or speaking to Lia since she went missing.

Since the initial missing report, officers spoke to friends of Lia, who said she had not responded to messages and not reached out to any family members.

Colorado Springs police said there is concern that Lia could be somewhere between Colorado and Indiana, and it is unknown how Lia would have gotten to her destination since Lia would not have money or access to non-public transportation.

Since she has been missing, Lia has been listed in national law enforcement databases.

Anyone with any information on Lia’s whereabouts is asked to call Colorado Springs Police Department Civilian Criminal Investigator Kat Oros at (719) 444-7968, or email CSPD at CSPDRunaway@coloradosprings.gov.

