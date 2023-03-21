Contact Troubleshooters
Propane leak in Leitchfield impacting morning commute

(Source: WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a traffic alert in Leitchfield that Tuesday morning commuters should be aware of on their way to work.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, US 62 is blocked between KY 3155 and KY 224 on the east side of Leitchfield in Grayson County. This is because of a propane leak at the Amerigas location, which is essentially from Walmart to Clarkson.

Local emergency officials expect this will be blocked on the entire morning commute, so drivers should take a different route to work if they can.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

