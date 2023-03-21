Suspect facing charges in St. Denis neighborhood deadly assault appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged after a deadly assault in Louisville’s St. Denis neighborhood appeared in court on Tuesday.

Frederick Matthews, 37, is facing murder and burglary charges in connection to the case.

The Louisville Metro Police Department believe that Matthews attacked George Sledd, 63, at a home on Oboe Drive on March 16.

Sledd suffered a heart attack during the attack along with broken ribs and blunt force trauma to his head. He was taken to UofL Hospital, but died from his injuries.

Matthews was appointed a public defender and his bond was set at $500,000.

