Thunder Over Louisville debuts new drone technology for drone light show

A new type of drone is being unveiled as part of this year’s Thunder Over Louisville drone show.
A new type of drone is being unveiled as part of this year’s Thunder Over Louisville drone show.(Great Lakes Drone Company)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new type of drone is being unveiled as part of this year’s Thunder Over Louisville drone show, according to the Kentucky Derby Festival.

The Thunder Over Louisville drone show, powered by LG&E, is produced by Great Lakes Drone Company and features drones designed and assembled entirely within the United States, according to a release.

This year, the new ARORA Light Show Drone will debut within Thunder Over Louisville.

The company said the ARORA features the brightest LED lights and offers unique flight capabilities to synchronize with music and sound.

“Louisville is home to a vibrant community and enthusiastic audiences making it ideal to showcase our new technology in aerial entertainment,” Great Lakes Drone Company said in a release.

Thunder Over Louisville takes place on April 22 and can be seen live on WAVE.

