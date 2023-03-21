Vintage Baseball returns to South Union Shaker Village

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - —For the third year in-a-row, South Union Shaker Village in Auburn will host the “Battle in the South” vintage baseball tournament at noon on Saturday, March 25.

This year’s Battle in the South Cup will pit the Bluegrass Barons Vintage Base Ball Club against the Tennessee Rag Tags Vintage Base Ball Club.

The Battle in the South Cup is the opening weekend for the Bluegrass Barons, who are based in Lexington.

The Battle in the South Cup was started in 2021, and the Bluegrass Barons won the 2022 edition of the tournament with a pair of wins over the Phoenix Vintage Base Ball Club to claim the championship trophy and the prized bottle of Kentucky bourbon.

Founded in 2015, the Bluegrass Barons are one of Kentucky’s two vintage baseball teams.

They play according to the rules of baseball in 1869. Pitchers must throw underhanded and fielders must make plays barehanded, since gloves were not allowed until much later.

Teams wear uniforms in the style of the 1870s, and the games recreate the way baseball was originally played.

Admission prices for the “Battle in the South Cup” are $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children ages 6-12.

Children under age 6 are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and food and beverages will be available for purchase from a food truck.

South Union Shaker Village was the home of a Shaker religious community from 1807 to1922.

The buildings have been preserved as a National Historic Landmark and is a popular tourist destination in the western Kentucky.

South Union Shaker Village is located at 896 Shaker Museum Road.

While vintage baseball teams play for the love of the game, the spirit of competition is very much alive as both teams try their hardest to win. Crowds are entertained with the excitement of barehanded baseball which respects the gentlemanly traditions of the game.

The Bluegrass Barons had a record of 18-3 in the 2022 season, and they have a lifetime record of 117-54 from seven seasons of vintage baseball.

