Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Vintage Baseball returns to South Union Shaker Village

For the third year in-a-row, South Union Shaker Village in Auburn, Ky., will host the “Battle...
For the third year in-a-row, South Union Shaker Village in Auburn, Ky., will host the “Battle in the South” vintage baseball tournament at noon on Saturday, March 25.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - —For the third year in-a-row, South Union Shaker Village in Auburn will host the “Battle in the South” vintage baseball tournament at noon on Saturday, March 25.

This year’s Battle in the South Cup will pit the Bluegrass Barons Vintage Base Ball Club against the Tennessee Rag Tags Vintage Base Ball Club.

The Battle in the South Cup is the opening weekend for the Bluegrass Barons, who are based in Lexington.

The Battle in the South Cup was started in 2021, and the Bluegrass Barons won the 2022 edition of the tournament with a pair of wins over the Phoenix Vintage Base Ball Club to claim the championship trophy and the prized bottle of Kentucky bourbon.

Founded in 2015, the Bluegrass Barons are one of Kentucky’s two vintage baseball teams.

They play according to the rules of baseball in 1869. Pitchers must throw underhanded and fielders must make plays barehanded, since gloves were not allowed until much later.

Teams wear uniforms in the style of the 1870s, and the games recreate the way baseball was originally played.

Admission prices for the “Battle in the South Cup” are $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children ages 6-12.

Children under age 6 are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and food and beverages will be available for purchase from a food truck.

South Union Shaker Village was the home of a Shaker religious community from 1807 to1922.

The buildings have been preserved as a National Historic Landmark and is a popular tourist destination in the western Kentucky.

South Union Shaker Village is located at 896 Shaker Museum Road.

While vintage baseball teams play for the love of the game, the spirit of competition is very much alive as both teams try their hardest to win. Crowds are entertained with the excitement of barehanded baseball which respects the gentlemanly traditions of the game.

The Bluegrass Barons had a record of 18-3 in the 2022 season, and they have a lifetime record of 117-54 from seven seasons of vintage baseball.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by...
Mother arrested for abuse after child falls from window
16-year-old in hospital after incident in Cox’s Park; gun found

Latest News

Rick Pitino
Rick Pitino named head coach of St. John’s, marking return to Big East
Men’s basketball tournament action is coming to Louisville over the weekend!
NCAA men’s tournament court installed in KFC Yum! Center for South Regional games
Junior guard Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points in Monday night’s game against the Texas Longhorns.
Louisville women head to Sweet 16 after 73-51 win against Texas
Tickets are going fast for Oaks and Derby, Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications...
7 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs says tickets still available
Tickets are going fast for Oaks and Derby, Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications...
7 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs says tickets still available