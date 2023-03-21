Contact Troubleshooters
WATCH LIVE: Jeffersonville police to give update on armed man shot by officer in early March

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department is providing an update on the armed man who was shot by an officer earlier this month.

It happened at an apartment complex on East 8th Street where police said 44-year-old Robert William Atkins shot a handgun in the air and pointed it towards officers before being shot. He was rushed to UofL Hospital but later died.

The five Jeffersonville officers involved are on temporary assignment as the Indiana State Police investigation continues.

The news conference is scheduled for on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Watch it here on the WAVE Now livestream when it begins:

