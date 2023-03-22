1 dead after Jeffersontown house catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died after a house caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Jeffersontown dispatch received a call from a neighbor at 4:11 a.m. about a house fire on Marlin Drive and Jeffersontown fire crews arrived to the scene three minutes later.

There was heavy fire coming from the front and back of the house. Firefighters found a victim near the front door and they could not resuscitate him, according to the Jeffersontown Assistant Fire Chief Joey Klumb.

There were 20 firefighters were able to get the fire under control. Fern Creek firefighters assisted at the scene.

The coroner is at the scene right now. Information released about the victim was that he is a white adult male and the only one living at the house.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.

