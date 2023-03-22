Contact Troubleshooters
18-year-old arrested in connection to Georgetown Place homicide
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to the Georgetown Place homicide that happened back in July of 2022.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Robert Stewart, 18, is being charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, he died from his injuries a couple days later.

Stewart is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

