Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

4 minors, 1 adult treated for injuries after apartment fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Calls came in around 4 p.m. to a fire with reports of rescues needed in the 3200 block of Utah...
Calls came in around 4 p.m. to a fire with reports of rescues needed in the 3200 block of Utah Avenue.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire & Rescue is investigating after a two-story apartment building caught fire in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Calls came in around 4 p.m. to a fire with reports of rescues needed in the 3200 block of Utah Avenue, according to Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper.

Crews were on scene within four minutes and began working to extinguish the fire.

Cooper said all occupants inside the four-unit building were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

A total of 25 firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was placed under control around 4:16 p.m.

Four minors and one adult were treated on scene by fire crews before being taken to local hospitals for observation, Cooper confirmed. No other injuries were reported to fire crews or residents.

Red Cross is working to assist residents who were displaced.

LFD’s Arson Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
On Feb. 17, Colorado Springs Police Department said 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing...
Officials search for missing Colorado girl believed to be in Southern Indiana

Latest News

Snaith is a professor of physics at the University of Oxford and he was presented with the 2023...
Solar technology pioneer gives lecture at University of Louisville
As Louisville plays host to the NCAA men's basketball South Regional, an estimated 20,000 fans...
Downtown Louisville prepares to serve thousands of basketball fans
Party for the Planet returns to Louisville Zoo
Two people who got scholarships through the program walked the stage along with a model from...
Queen’s Daughters hold 70th annual spring fashion show