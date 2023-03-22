4 minors, 1 adult treated for injuries after apartment fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire & Rescue is investigating after a two-story apartment building caught fire in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Calls came in around 4 p.m. to a fire with reports of rescues needed in the 3200 block of Utah Avenue, according to Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper.

Crews were on scene within four minutes and began working to extinguish the fire.

Cooper said all occupants inside the four-unit building were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

A total of 25 firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was placed under control around 4:16 p.m.

Four minors and one adult were treated on scene by fire crews before being taken to local hospitals for observation, Cooper confirmed. No other injuries were reported to fire crews or residents.

Red Cross is working to assist residents who were displaced.

LFD’s Arson Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

