Amber Alert issued in N.C. for missing 3-year-old

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing three-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, 3-year-old Malakai Blake Greene is 3-feet-tall, weighs 45 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies said he has a scar on his top lip on the left-hand side of his face and a skin tag on his front right ear.

Deputies said the victim is believed to be with 25-year-old Alyssa Greens who is five-feet-five inches tall, weighs 220 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

The sheriff’s office said they are believed to be traveling in a 2012 gray Dodge Journey SXT with a TAG number KAW7288 NC and are possibly heading to Charlotte, North Carolina.

If anyone has information regarding this case, call the sheriff’s office at 828-286-2911 or 911.

