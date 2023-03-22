Baptist Health breaks ground on new rehabilitation hospital

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health and Encompass Health are partnering on a new rehabilitation hospital in Jeffersontown.

The facility will offer acute in-patient care for people recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal chord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

Encompass is the largest in-patient rehab company in the country.

Baptist Health already has 29 beds for acute in-patient rehab. The new facility, which will be located at 11800 Bluegrass Parkway, will add 40 private patient rooms. The building is also designed to grow if demand increase even more in the future.

Dr. Jody Prather, the Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer for Baptist, says with advances in research and treatment, the healthcare industry is expecting a greater need for this kind of care.

“There are more people who are surviving strokes and other neurologic events that wouldn’t have even been with us 20 years ago and certainly as we look 10-20 years in the future what that’s going to look like. So those are the services we want to be able to provide,” Dr. Prather said. “We’re gonna save those lives in our hospitals, then we want to put them back to normal life in this kind of facility.”

The hospital is expected to start serving patients in the summer of 2024.

