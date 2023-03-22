Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Security guards at strip club stop man with gun in Florida

Strip club security guards fight and detain an armed man in a devil mask trying to get into a club. (OBTAINED BY TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Security guards stopped an armed man at a strip club in Florida.

Tampa police released security footage from Mons Venus strip club on Sunday.

They say Michael Rudman tried to walk into the club wearing a red and black devil mask and carrying a firearm.

Authorities say the security guard stopped a potential mass shooting at a strip club in Tampa. (Source: WFTS/CNN)

Before he could enter the club, security video shows a security guard grabbing the weapon.

The two fought as other security guards jumped in. They were able to disarm and subdue the man.

Police say three security guards suffered minor injuries from the struggle, but no one was hurt inside the establishment.

Rudman faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Police are looking for a motive for his actions as part of their investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Residents in eastern Jefferson County may soon have another grocery store in their area.
Kroger submits plan to build new store in eastern Jefferson County
On Feb. 17, Colorado Springs Police Department said 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing...
Officials search for missing Colorado girl believed to be in Southern Indiana

Latest News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is the current chair of the Group of Seven...
Ukraine says Russian missile hit apartment building
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Drying out this morning; Heavy rain threat Friday
A police officer places a barricade in front of Trump Tower, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New...
Trump’s potential indictment caps decades of legal scrutiny
Police are searching for a mother who abandoned her newborn baby for two days outside of a home...
Newborn baby abandoned for days outside of home
The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that...
FDA gives clearance to lab-grown meat company