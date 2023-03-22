Con Huevos opening new Norton Commons location in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based Mexican restaurant will be opening its fifth location later this month.

Con Huevos announced it will be opening in Norton Commons at 10639 Meeting Street on March 28, according to a release.

On Wednesday, husband and wife co-owners Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo celebrated the fifth location with a ribbon cutting that was attended by Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg and other restaurant partners.

“We would like to thank Con Huevos for helping to create a vibrant economy that supports a mix of economic investment, opportunities and jobs for all Louisvillians,” Greenberg said.

The first Con Huevos opened in March 2015 on Frankfort Avenue, featuring breakfast, brunch and lunch inspired by Guadalajara culture from Martinez’s and Peredo’s upbringing.

“We are very excited to add our fifth location exactly eight years after opening the original Con Huevos on Frankfort Avenue,” Martinez said. “We’ve had our eyes on Norton Commons for quite some time and are looking forward to joining an incredible list of retail and businesses in this vibrant community.”

The Norton Commons opening will include the launch of the restaurant’s new brunch cocktails, which will debut at the new restaurant before coming to the other locations. The new drinks include carajillo, horchata, a bloody mary and a margarita.

Hours for the new location are Monday through Friday form 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information on Con Huevos, click or tap here.

