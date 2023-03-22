Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Con Huevos opening new Norton Commons location in March

On Wednesday, husband and wife co-owners Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo celebrated the fifth...
On Wednesday, husband and wife co-owners Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo celebrated the fifth location with a ribbon cutting that was attended by Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg and other restaurant partners.(Con Huevos Louisville)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based Mexican restaurant will be opening its fifth location later this month.

Con Huevos announced it will be opening in Norton Commons at 10639 Meeting Street on March 28, according to a release.

On Wednesday, husband and wife co-owners Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo celebrated the fifth location with a ribbon cutting that was attended by Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg and other restaurant partners.

“We would like to thank Con Huevos for helping to create a vibrant economy that supports a mix of economic investment, opportunities and jobs for all Louisvillians,” Greenberg said.

The first Con Huevos opened in March 2015 on Frankfort Avenue, featuring breakfast, brunch and lunch inspired by Guadalajara culture from Martinez’s and Peredo’s upbringing.

“We are very excited to add our fifth location exactly eight years after opening the original Con Huevos on Frankfort Avenue,” Martinez said. “We’ve had our eyes on Norton Commons for quite some time and are looking forward to joining an incredible list of retail and businesses in this vibrant community.”

The Norton Commons opening will include the launch of the restaurant’s new brunch cocktails, which will debut at the new restaurant before coming to the other locations. The new drinks include carajillo, horchata, a bloody mary and a margarita.

Hours for the new location are Monday through Friday form 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information on Con Huevos, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
On Feb. 17, Colorado Springs Police Department said 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing...
Officials search for missing Colorado girl believed to be in Southern Indiana
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus

Latest News

Ground was broken March 22, 2023 for a new rehabilitation hospital in Jeffersontown, Ky. being...
Baptist Health breaks ground on new rehabilitation hospital
Guests can get an exclusive look at the latest designs from featured milliners at the Kentucky...
Kentucky Derby Museum hosts third annual Derby Hat Show
Van Lith is one 52 finalists selected for the 2023 WBCA NCAA Division I All-America team.
UofL’s Hailey Van Lith named WBCA Region Finalist for second-straight season
20th annual Rose Julep Cocktail Competition. Courtesy: Four Roses Bourbon and Kentucky Derby...
Louisville bartenders win awards for best mint juleps