Death investigation underway after body found near Grade Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a body was found within miles of the Louisville International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person down near the intersection of Grade Lane and Don Hutson Boulevard, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

When police arrived, they found a person dead at the location. The age and gender of the person is unknown, according to police.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the death investigation to determine the person’s cause of death.

No other details were provided.

