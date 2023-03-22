Contact Troubleshooters
EKU comes up just short CBI Championship Game

Cozart scored a career-high 31 points
Cozart scored a career-high 31 points(EKU Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - In the same style that got the Colonels to the CBI Championship Game, EKU rallied late but was unable to secure the win.

The Colonels trailed 42-24 at the halftime break, but a scoring run midway through the second made it a one-possession game.

Tournament stand-out Isaiah Cozart went for a deep three as time expired, just inches off the hoop.

EKU fell 71-68 after trailing by as much as 21 points.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

