Employment agency hiring positions for Kentucky Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A guest service and security provider for Churchill Downs and other Louisville venues is hiring ahead of Kentucky Derby 149.

Andy Frain Services said it is hosting several hiring fairs up to the Kentucky Derby in an effort to hire positions for guest services, ushers, security and ticket takers.

The pay rate for positions start at $14 an hour, according to a release.

There are four hiring fairs scheduled to fill positions for the upcoming Derby:

March 22: Churchill Downs Racetrack from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 28: Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 29: Churchill Downs Racetrack from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

April 4: Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

