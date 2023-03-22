Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Drizzle at times today through tonight

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (3/24/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drizzle and fog will take place from time to time through tonight
  • Very warm and windy Thursday
  • Heavy rain concerns are growing for Friday into early Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hold tough for the rest of the day with some spotty drizzle/fog and even a brief shower still possible. Temperatures will slowly ease through the 50s.

Spotty drizzle with a period of fog as a warm front pushes north overnight. A brief shower will be possible as well. Temperatures will hold steady then slowly climb toward sunrise.

Thursday look windy and warm with the best chance at some sunshine near and south of I-64. Clouds to the north of I-64 will likely limit highs into the 60s. Rain chances will start going up parts of Southern Indiana as the day continues.

Heavy rain will develop overnight across Southern Indiana. It is unclear how far south this band will make it towards sunrise but the I-64 corridor continues to be a risk. We will monitor this carefully.

Friday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY as heavy rain sets up for a good chunk of the day, lasting until Saturday morning for some. Widespread 2″-4″ rainfall totals, with highs totals certainly on the table. This would lead to flash flooding and in the longer term, river flooding issues.

In addition, the risk for strong/severe thunderstorms will exist for parts of Kentucky Friday afternoon and again overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

Stay close to the WAVE WEATHER APP for the latest!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Most Read

Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
On Feb. 17, Colorado Springs Police Department said 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing...
Officials search for missing Colorado girl believed to be in Southern Indiana
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, March 22, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/23
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/21
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/20