FORECAST: Drizzle at times today through tonight

FRIDAY (3/24/23)

Drizzle and fog will take place from time to time through tonight

Very warm and windy Thursday

Heavy rain concerns are growing for Friday into early Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hold tough for the rest of the day with some spotty drizzle/fog and even a brief shower still possible. Temperatures will slowly ease through the 50s.

Spotty drizzle with a period of fog as a warm front pushes north overnight. A brief shower will be possible as well. Temperatures will hold steady then slowly climb toward sunrise.

Thursday look windy and warm with the best chance at some sunshine near and south of I-64. Clouds to the north of I-64 will likely limit highs into the 60s. Rain chances will start going up parts of Southern Indiana as the day continues.

Heavy rain will develop overnight across Southern Indiana. It is unclear how far south this band will make it towards sunrise but the I-64 corridor continues to be a risk. We will monitor this carefully.

Friday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY as heavy rain sets up for a good chunk of the day, lasting until Saturday morning for some. Widespread 2″-4″ rainfall totals, with highs totals certainly on the table. This would lead to flash flooding and in the longer term, river flooding issues.

In addition, the risk for strong/severe thunderstorms will exist for parts of Kentucky Friday afternoon and again overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

