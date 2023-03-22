Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Drying out this morning; Heavy rain threat Friday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, March 21, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (3/24/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain exits this morning
  • Very warm and windy Thursday
  • Potential heavy rain event & thunderstorms Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shower chances fade this morning, leaving us cloudy this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures climb into the 50s. Clouds remain overhead tonight as temperatures continue to warm to near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will be windy and warm as highs jump into the 70s. Wind gusts around 40 MPH are also possible through the afternoon. Rain chances increase in Southern Indiana during the afternoon as a cold front sinks south. Heavy rain is expected along the cold front in Indiana tomorrow night before it slowly pushes further south Friday morning. Temperatures hover in the 50s Thursday night.

Friday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY as heavy rain sets up for a good chunk of the day, lasting until Saturday morning for some. Widespread 2-4″ rainfall totals, with scattered 4″+ amounts, will contribute to a flash flooding and river flooding threat. In addition, our southern counties could see some strong thunderstorms Friday. Please be careful if you have to travel Friday evening as the flooding risk will be greatest then.

The weekend looks drier, but keep an eye on Saturday’s wind gust potential as it could exceed 40 MPH. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

