House in Louisville’s California neighborhood a total loss from fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant two-story dwelling in Louisville’s California neighborhood is now a total loss from fire.

Louisville fire crews were called to the 700 block of South 23rd Street on Wednesday at 6:03 a.m. and arrived at 6:07 a.m.

There were 25 firefighters working and the fire was under control by 6:14 a.m.

The Louisville Fire Department confirmed that no one was injured and no buildings near the fire were damaged.

Arson investigators are currently working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

