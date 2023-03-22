Contact Troubleshooters
House in Louisville’s California neighborhood a total loss from fire

Courtesy: Louisville Fire Department
Courtesy: Louisville Fire Department(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant two-story dwelling in Louisville’s California neighborhood is now a total loss from fire.

Louisville fire crews were called to the 700 block of South 23rd Street on Wednesday at 6:03 a.m. and arrived at 6:07 a.m.

There were 25 firefighters working and the fire was under control by 6:14 a.m.

The Louisville Fire Department confirmed that no one was injured and no buildings near the fire were damaged.

Arson investigators are currently working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

