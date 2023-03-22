Contact Troubleshooters
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus

The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of a man who died after a head-on collision with a Jefferson County Public Schools bus on Friday.

Brian French, 37, of Louisville, was pronounced dead at UofL Hospital shortly after crash. His cause of death was blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened in the 4100 block of Mudd Lane at about 4 p.m. The school bus was headed west on Mudd Lane when a passenger vehicle heading east crossed over and crashed head-on with the bus, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Louisville Metro police said that the school bus driver, bus monitor and one child on the bus were taken to the hospital with injuries that were reportedly not serious. The child’s age was not released, but the school district confirmed that the bus came from Ahrens Educational Resource Center.

