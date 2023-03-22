Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana judge denies motion to dismiss case against woman charged in death of boy found in suitcase

Dawn Coleman, arrested in San Francisco
Dawn Coleman, arrested in San Francisco(ISP)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Washington County, Indiana judge denied the motion to dismiss the case against the woman charged in death of boy found in a suitcase.

According to court documents, Dawn Coleman and her attorney Ryan Bower filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the case against her in Washington County.

Coleman is being charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting death and obstruction of justice.

Bower argued that Coleman is being charged in Indiana where Cairo Jordan’s body was found but Cairo’s murder allegedly happened in Kentucky and his body was left in Indiana.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the judge decided that because the body was found in Washington County they have jurisdiction. The court stated that there has not been any dispute with other jurisdiction about who has priority or if Washington County is the correct place for the case to be heard.

Court documents stated that Coleman’s case could be dismissed in the future but only if prosecutors fail to present sufficient evidence and right now, the court said, it’s premature for it to dismiss the case.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by...
Mother arrested for abuse after child falls from window

Latest News

18-year-old arrested in connection to Georgetown Place homicide
18-year-old arrested in connection to Georgetown Place homicide
KY Secretary of State announces essay contest winners
KY Secretary of State announces essay contest winners
Former officer Brandon Wood (Source: LMPD)
Former LMPD officer convicted in Explorer child sex abuse scandal released from prison
Rick Tonini serves as Mayor of St. Matthews and Chairman of St. Matthews Fire Protection...
Troubleshooters: Two elected offices, same person