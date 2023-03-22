ISP investigate the death of infant at a Mitchell daycare

MITCHELL, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death infant at the daycare facility in Mitchell.

Last week on Wednesday, March 15, Indiana State Police responded to Boots and Bows about the death of a four-month-old Ember Dees.

ISP says investigators are reviewing evidence and lab reports. They are waiting on those results to decide if charges should be filed in this case.

21 days before four-month-old Ember died at the Mitchell daycare facility, the owners were cited for not having current first aid and CPR certification for all staff members.

Since June 2020, Boots and Bows was cited for several violations including being over capacity, not having updated drug test results for caregivers along with other concerns for the health and safety of children in their care.

Concerned parents say there were unaware of all that’s happened at Boots and Bows.

“I have never seen so many violations, and no actions are being taken,” said one parent.

Indiana’s department of child services is the agency in charge of an administrative decision about closing the facility.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.