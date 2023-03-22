Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ISP investigate the death of infant at a Mitchell daycare

Indiana State Police responded to Boots and Bows about the death of a four-month-old Ember Dees.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death infant at the daycare facility in Mitchell.

Last week on Wednesday, March 15, Indiana State Police responded to Boots and Bows about the death of a four-month-old Ember Dees.

ISP says investigators are reviewing evidence and lab reports. They are waiting on those results to decide if charges should be filed in this case.

21 days before four-month-old Ember died at the Mitchell daycare facility, the owners were cited for not having current first aid and CPR certification for all staff members.

Since June 2020, Boots and Bows was cited for several violations including being over capacity, not having updated drug test results for caregivers along with other concerns for the health and safety of children in their care.

Concerned parents say there were unaware of all that’s happened at Boots and Bows.

“I have never seen so many violations, and no actions are being taken,” said one parent.

Indiana’s department of child services is the agency in charge of an administrative decision about closing the facility.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by...
Mother arrested for abuse after child falls from window

Latest News

Indiana State Police responded to Boots and Bows about the death of a four-month-old Ember Dees.
ISP investigate the death of infant at a Mitchell daycare
The Jeffersonville Police Department provided an update on the armed man who was shot by an...
Jeffersonville police show bodycam footage of armed man shot by officer
Dawn Coleman, arrested in San Francisco
Indiana judge denies motion to dismiss case against woman charged in death of boy found in suitcase
KY Secretary of State announces essay contest winners
KY Secretary of State announces essay contest winners