Kentucky Derby Festival Great BalloonFest takes flight in April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three popular events within the Kentucky Derby Festival are scheduled to take flight in late April.

The Great BalloonFest is scheduled to take place on April 28 and April 29, according to a press release.

This year’s events feature a new community sponsor, L&N Federal Credit Union, to help continue Derby Festival memories with fans.

“The Great BalloonFest events are some of the Derby Festival’s longest running and most anticipated traditions every spring,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO said. “Thanks to community-minded partners like L&N Federal Credit Union, we’re able to continue sharing these experiences with three hot-air balloon events on our schedule this year.”

The three events in the Great BalloonFest include:

L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Rush-Hour Race on April 28, launching from Bowman Field at 7 a.m.

L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow on April 28 at 8 p.m. at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront, returning for a second straight year to showcase balloons lighting up the night sky to a synchronized musical score.

L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race on April 29, launching from Bowman Field at 7 a.m. at Bowman Field and showcasing dozens of balloons in a race to the finish.

The Great Balloon Race was first ran in 1973 and has since featured dozens of balloons and world-class hot-air balloon pilots.

Admission to all Great BalloonFest events is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin. Pins are $7 in advance at participating stores and $10 at the entrance of KDF events.

