Kentucky Derby Museum hosts third annual Derby Hat Show

Guests can get an exclusive look at the latest designs from featured milliners at the Kentucky...
Guests can get an exclusive look at the latest designs from featured milliners at the Kentucky Derby Museum’s Derby Hat Show on March 26.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guests can get an exclusive look at the latest designs from featured milliners at the Kentucky Derby Museum’s Derby Hat Show on March 26.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will showcase five local milliners and hats sold at their small businesses, according to a release.

Guests will be able to enjoy unlimited mimosas and gourmet brunch before models hit the runway to show off the most recent hat and jewelry trends.

“The fashion of the Kentucky Derby is such a beautiful part of what makes it one of the most unique sporting and social events in the world,” Patrick Armstrong, Kentucky Derby Museum President & CEO said in a release. “Our Derby Hat Show brings all of that to life, and it gives our guests the perfect opportunity to plan out their hats and accessories for a fantastic Derby look with the help of the professionals all in one place.”

The five featured milliners this year are Melissa Huff (Mad Hatter 502), Mary Julia Kaiser (derbyologie), Ilana Kogan (The Hat Doctor), Christine Moore (Christine A. Moore Millinery), and Jenny Pfanenstiel (Formé Millinery Co).

Tickets are now on sale at the Kentucky Derby Museum website.

